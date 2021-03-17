Tiger Woods Returns To Florida Home Where He'll Continue Recovery From Car Crash

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” Woods said in a tweet posted Tuesday night.
“I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”
Golfer Tiger Woods said Tuesday that he had been released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was recovering at home in Florida..