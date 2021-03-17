Renewal of nursing commitment oath at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport

Memorial Hospital held a ceremony this afternoon to recognize those on the front lines who continue to battle COVID-19 as well as those who have been impacted by the virus.

Deaths.

- - memorial hospital held a- ceremony this afternoon to- recognize those on the front- lines who continue to - battle covid-19, as well as - those who have been impacted by- the - virus.- memorial nurses participated in- a renewal of their oath to- commit- to compassionate care for their- patients.

- as they renewed their oaths,- nurses also expressed their - dedication to each other and- their fellow healthcare - colleagues.

- this event was also held in - remembrance of the first- covid-19- in-patient