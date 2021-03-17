Patient Fire Safety Week

He details why all patients should be aware of the dangers in an OR setting.

Dr. Spencer Kozinn joins KQ2's Jodie O'Brien to talk from the perspective of a Surgeon and Patient Safety Advocate.

> patient safety and surgical fire safety may be at fire topic you don't need to know about.

Think again, a dr., surgeon, patient and safety advocate.

Anchor: why is patient safety awareness week important?

So, as physicians we take in order oath to do no harm.

Patient safety is critical.

Patients place ultimate trust in us.

Allows to do surgery on them or care for them in the hospital.

It is our responsibility to make sure they are not injured by any preventable cause.

Patient safety awareness week highlights steps we can take to protect patients in a proactive manner but that makes sense.

Why is it important to discuss fire safety in medical settings?

Not something we should think about.

Surgical fires are devastating problem.

The operating room is rich in oxygen.

Important part of what is called fire triangle, along with heat and fuel.

Allow a small fire to rapidly progress to uncontrolled.

Puts not only the patient, but staff in operating room severe injury or even death.

Key ignition sources we use our devices, laces, fiber-optic cables.

The tip of fiber-optic like cable used for basic procedures could be as hot as 550 degrees fahrenheit and many drape on fire as little as six seconds.

Some cases, used around the head and neck directly adjacent to anesthesia tube that carries gases, including large amounts of oxygen.

Anchor: that is crazy.

Something we do not think about.

Injuries usually do not hear about.

How common are they?

So, approximate 4-600 operating fires reported annually.

Significantly higher due to underreporting and lack of data from near misses.

Never seems relatively small given how significant problem can cause, any fire unacceptable.

Will week consider it never events.

Near misses should be avoided, prevention best strategy to combat or fires.

Anchor: what are some tools you can use at disposal to prevent fires?

We have a number of tools to prevent fires.

First and foremost is thorough training of the staff.

Keep potential heat sources isolated from fuels.

Such as drapes or patient's scan.

Using the like cable for example, all light sources turn off when cables not attached to help mitigate fire risk.

We now follow will, number of products developed to prevent fires.

Low shield is a product, safety cover that goes on and of fiber-optic like cables.

Device critical creating safe and efficient environment to open truly never happens.

Anchor: doctor, thank you for joining us tonight.

About patient safety week.

What we need to know and how we can be informed and stay safe.

