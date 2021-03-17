5pm Gppd Samaritan Law 03.17.2021

A GOOD SAMARITAN LAW MEANT TO HELP PREVENT PEOPLE FROM DYING OF DRUG OVERDOSES WAS AT THE CENTER OF CASE HEARD BEFORE KENTUCKY'S SUPREME COURT TODAY.

under the law... criminal immunity is given if someone calls 9-1-1 for help with a suspected drug overdose... and police spot drugs or drug paraphernalia at the scene.

Lawmakers say they passed it because they didn't want people to hesistate calling 9-1-1 for fear they or the person they were calling about would go to jail.

The case argued before the supreme court today involved lindsey wilson and craig milner... both arrested for drugs in 20-17 in two separate incidents after people spotted them passed out in their cars.

Today... the state supreme court justices heard from the assistant attorney general who argued that the good samaritan law doesn't apply because the people who called 9-1-1 did not think it could lead to an arrest.

However..

The lawyer representing wilson and milner says the misses the intent of the law... saving lives.

courtney hightower assistant attorney general: "i don't think this is a statue that is broadly applied because i think at the end of the day, it undermines our whole purpose in addressing the opioid epidemic because you are excusing criminal conduct."

steven nathan goens attorney for lindsey wilson &amp; craig milner: "the 911 call is not the end all of the case. You have to look at the circumstances to determine whether or not they are reasonable to believe drugs were involved and reasonable to a lay person medical assistance is needed."

there is no timetable on when the justices are expected to rule on the case.