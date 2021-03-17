5pm COVID Complications 03.17.2021

ABC 36'S BOBBI MCSWINE TALKED TO A VIRUS SURVIVOR WHO IS GRATEFUL SHE WON HER OWN COMPLICATED BATTLE.

To show progress being made in the fight against the coronavirus....abc 36's bobbi mcswine talked to a virus survivor who is grateful she won her own complicated battle.

######## cox: "it could have turned out very differently and for that i give thanks each and every day."

Shannon cox...a lexington mother of 3...and kindergarten teacher...says she contracted covid-19 last fall...and didn't know it.

Cox: "the week that everything happened, it was out fall break week.

So what that means is i was going to be coming for 3 days and then those last 2 days, everybody was out for fall break."

But that monday...cox felt a little bit of pain in her right arm... cox: "i explained to my husband what i was feeling, he was like oh you need to go to the doctor.

I said no you know what, we have 3 days this week."

Cox tried to rationalize by saying it'll be more work trying to find a substitute...but the excuses continued the next day.

Cox: "so here comes tuesday.

I got up and notice there's swelling in my right arm - not bad, it was just puffy compared to the other arm.

I thought maybe i just slept on it wrong."

The final straw came wednesday morning... cox: "as i'm getting in my shower and getting ready for school, even lifting my arm to wash and rinse my hair, tears were streaming down my face.

It hurt so bad."

Cox went to the e-r at fayette surgical associates...where she found out she had the coronavirus...and it created blood clots in her right arm...all the way up to her chest.

Abedi: "the kind of clot she had certainly could have been life-threatening if that clot were to break off it is such a large clot it would have shot into the heart and spread into the lungs."

With the help of new vacuum-like technology...of which dr. nick abedi says he was the first in kentucky to use...the large clots were removed.

Looking back...cox says she should have put her health first...often thinking only of kids and of her husband...who has two underlying conditions.

"cox: those people you're caring for, they need you here."

In lexington... cox: "i still have some work to do here, so