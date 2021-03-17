Derek Chauvin Trial, Day 8: 2 Previously Seated Jurors Excused, 2 More Chosen
Derek Chauvin Trial, Day 8: 2 Previously Seated Jurors Excused, 2 More Chosen

Two new jurors were seated in the Derek Chauvin trial, the same day two others were removed, Esme Murphy reports (2:57).

WCCO 4 News At 6 - March 17, 2021