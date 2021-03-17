Community leaders urge residents to get vaccine

Local leaders are working to make you more comfortable.

On Twitter 62% of you said you will get the shot, 24% said you won't get it, and 14% said you are not sure yet.

We put a vaccine poll on our social media.

Johnson clinics.

As the vaccine is starting to become more widely available..

People have the choice of whether to receive the shot.

And you at home have spoken..

News 10's porsha williams shares the results from the vaccine poll.

Over on twitter..

We posted a poll..

The results show 62 percent of you said you "would" get the vaccine.

On facebook... there were more than 100 comments.

A lot of them said you weren't interested in getting the shot.

Leaders in the community want to change that.

A virtual health forum was held this morning.

This was put on by the terre haute chamber of commerce.

Health officals were in attendence to help ease folks mind.

Dr. brucken says they are a lot of advantages to being fully vaccinated.

"somebody who has been fully vaccinated and they've gotten there second dose plus the two week period.

If they are exposed to a known positive, they do not need to quarantine.

So if a family member for instance a wife gets it at home then the husband does not have to quarantine " to stay up to date with the latest cdc guidelines... please visit their website.

We have that linked on ours.

Back