St. Patrick’s Day on the Seabee Base

The Gulfport USO is in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

- - the gulfport uso is in the- st.patrick's day spirit.- on seabee base in gulfport uso- volunteers hosted a - st.patrick's day shamrock - celebration.

Over 20 military - families signed up for the driv- thru event, collecting free - lunch including a sandwich, - dessert, chips and a mini pot o- gold.

- - kim bethea, uso volunteer:- "we shut down a year ago, we have done at least two drive by- events a week.- sometimes its food, pizza arts- and crafts for the kids.it help- the kids specially during - shut down, during quarantine, i- gave them something to do.

They- can get out of the- - - house for a little while.

- this event was available to all- active duty military, reserve,- guard members