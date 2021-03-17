Daviess County eyes establishing infastructure development zone

If passed the zone hopes to expand broadband access in the county.

Indiana state police say a wanted felon is in jail tonight.

That's after a pursuit.

Police tell us an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on this red jeep.

The jeep didn't stop and accelerated.

Police tell us a pursuit then started.

The jeep crashed into an abandon building.

18-year-old jillian anderson was arrested on multiple charges.

They include possession..

Dealing meth... resisting law enforcement... maintaining a common nuisance..

Reckless driving... and criminal mischief... Anderson is in the vigo county jail... and is