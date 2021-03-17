McNellie's celebrates St. Patrick's Day a year after COVID-19

AREA.STORM SHIELD IS AVAILABLERIGHT NOW... IN THE APPLE ANDANDROID STORES.THIS WEATHER ISN'T STOPPINGSAINT PATRICK'S DAYCELEBRATIONS.THEY'RE ON - AFTER THEPANDEMIC SHUT DOWN EVERYTHINGLAST YEAR.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S JEANETTEQUEZADA JOINS US LIVE FROMDOWNTOWN... AND SHARES HOW ONEPLACE REBOUNDED FROM THEPANDEMIC.

JEANETTE?MCNELLIE'S IS VERY EXCITED TOHOST IT'S ANNUAL ST.

PATRICK'SDAY CELEBRATION AGAIN.Nat Pop: Crowded streets (St.Patty's Day celebration)FOR MANY IT'S A DAY TO WEARGREEN.FOR OTHER'S AN EXCUSE TO DRINKBEER.WHATEVER THE REASON -- HUNDREDSOF TULSANS LOVE ST.

PATRICK'SDAY.ALEXIS SCHMOKER / CELEBRATINGST.

PATRICK'S DAY2:42:26:11- 2:42:33:22SOT: "Normally the streets arepacked with all differentpeople, and all differentcostumes celebrations beer."FOR MCNELLIES -- THE IRISHHOLIDAY MARKS ONE OF THEIRBUSIEST TIMES FOR BUSINESS.EVERY YEAR THEY HOST ONE OF THEBIGGEST CELEBRATIONS IN TOWN.LAST YEAR WAS DIFFERENT.COVID-19 CANCELLED THEIR ANNUALSTREET PARTY.SOT: JIM O'CONNOR/COO MCNELLIE'S2:22:48:59-2:2252:03"It was a very challenging yearfor us and for all bars andrestaurants throughout thecountry."TODAY -- THE CELEBRATION IS BACKON WITH PEOPLE'S SAFETY IN MIND.DOZENS OF TABLES ARE SET ANDSANITATION STATIONS IN PLACE TOPICK UP WHERE THEY LEFT OFF.THIS YEAR'S EVENT TAKING ON AWHOLE NEW MEANING.SOT: JIM O'CONNOR/COO MCNELLIE'S2:22:44:49-2:22:48:25"Today we're celebrating thefact that we've made it throughthe year."O'CONNOR SAYS THEY'RE GRATEFULTO THE COMMUNITY FOR THEIRSUPPORT BECAUSE THAT'S WHATHELPED THEM GET THROUGH THETOUGH TIMES.ALTHOUGH LAST YEAR WAS A TOUGHONE -- THEY'RE HOPEFUL THIS YEARWILL BE BETTER.SOT: JIM O'CONNOR/COO MCNELLIE'S2:23-14:48-2:23:27:53"We can see the light at the endof the tunnel thanks to thevaccinations and thankfully theweather is beautiful, so peoplecan be outside, so we think it'sgoing to be a good fir