NFL Free agency p2

Steve breaks down the current moves in the NFL Free agency, and the latest signings by the Titans.
NFL Free agency p1
NewsChannel 5 Nashville
Steve breaks down the current moves in the NFL Free agency, and the latest signings by the Titans.
Steve breaks down the current moves in the NFL Free agency, and the latest signings by the Titans.
Steve breaks down the current moves in the NFL Free agency, and the latest signings by the Titans.
NFL super agent Drew Rosenhaus joins Colin Cowherd to discuss what it's like to negotiate with New England Patriots HC Bill..