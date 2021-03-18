Sonka’s Irish Pub in full swing for Saint Patrick’s Day

For the holiday, Sonka’s has a special holiday menu.

Sonka's irish pub is in full swing of celebrating saint patrick's day.

The pub tells us they are happy to be open today to celebrate..

After having to close last year.

For the holiday..

They have a special menu.

And they even have the green beer flowing.

They had an irish band early today.

The pub tells us they are glad to be able to serve you today.

"so, we're ready to celebrate just being alive and well...all of us."

Owners want to remind you that social distancing will be enforced.

And...you must wear a mask... unless you are being