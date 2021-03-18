Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, March 18, 2021

Top 10 Hyped Games We Secretly Knew Would Suck

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 13:49s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Hyped Games We Secretly Knew Would Suck
Top 10 Hyped Games We Secretly Knew Would Suck

It was inevitable that these video games would end up being a disappointment.

For this list, we’ll be looking at games that we held out hope for, despite all the warning signs.

It was inevitable that these video games would end up being a disappointment.

For this list, we’ll be looking at games that we held out hope for, despite all the warning signs.

Our countdown includes “The Elder Scrolls: Blades” (2020), “Crackdown 3” (2016), “Metroid Prime: Federation Force” (2016), “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5” (2015), “Duke Nukem Forever” (2011) and more!

You might like