Tres Hombres gearing up for St. Patrick's Day rush

But now, they're back open and ready to celebrate the holiday safely.

Patrick's Day, because of the pandemic.

Last year, Tres Hombres shut down the day before St.

New at 5- thirty...one local restaurant -- happily welcoming a crowd this saint patricks day -- after voluntarily shutting down on last year's holiday as the pandemic started spreading here at home.

Action news now reporter krisitan lopez shares the optimism for a business boost today.

Kristian: last year tres hombres shut down the day before st patrick's day because of the pandemic.

But now they're back open and ready to celebrate the holiday safely.

Javier franco/general manager: it was the beginning of the pandemic, we were waiting for county guidance.

This time last year we were trying to figure out what was going on.

Pablo trenado/employee: it was very difficult, not just for me but for my coworkers, we were scared we were afraid.

Employees javier franco and pablo trenado remember when they closed for covid, like it was yesterday.

The restaurant shutting its doors on one of the busiest holidays of the year.

But now & javier franco/general manager: im looking forward to seeing who goes out and people having fun because its been a year of not having fun and its been tiring.

Franco says the difficult year created a strong bond within the tres hombres family.

Javier franco/general manager: we're experiencing the same thing so we all were able to empathize with each other and the struggles and doing the best we can.

Pablo trenado: we are stronger than ever after the pandemic and we are ready to move forward.

