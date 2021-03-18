A LifeMinute with Naomi Judd

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, author, actress, and activist, Naomi Judd has led a colorful life.

There isn't much she hasn't already done, including being a registered nurse, and a ringmaster in the circus.

Judd, now 75 is still stunning and as beautiful on the inside as she is on the out and seems to find purpose in helping others.

We caught up with her virtually at her home in Tennessee this week to hear about her latest acting project, a role in Lifetime TV's movie series called, Ruby , based on the novel by V.C.

Andrews.

The movie (part 1 of 4) airs this Saturday, March 20th.