Shining Care hosts Healthy Brain Awareness drive-thru event

Shining Care, a non-profit group in Shasta County, wants to make sure that people are keeping their brains active and healthy.

Action news now reporter ana torrea shows us what they're doing to make that happen.

### people who came through shining care's drive thru event, were able to grab one of these blue bags.

Inside it comes with information and resources on how to keep your brain healthy.

And spread awareness about alzheimer's and dementia.

That's why the put together a drive-thru event.

So that communty members-- especially the elderly population-- can be aware of what's available to them joanne mccarley shining care director our mission is to educate people to learn how to keep their brains healthy.

We can start at any age, it's never too late to start being healthy.

Thanks to state's the "healthy brian iniative program ", both shining care and the shasta health & human services agency hope to connect people to services and resources in the shining care also hosted another drive-thru event drive-thru event at willow springs alzheimers special