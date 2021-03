What will it be like to be a Hyperloop passenger?

At this year's digital SXSW conference, Virgin Hyperloop held a panel to discuss it's plans for the next-gen transport system.

For those who haven't been keeping up, the hyperloop idea is to use vacuum-sealed tubes to transport pods at up to hundreds of miles an hour with no air resistance.

But what will these pods actually look like, and what would it be like to actually be a hyperloop passenger?