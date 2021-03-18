Private Contractor gets fined nearly $75,000 by DEQ

Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality fined the Florida-based company $74,469 for failing to follow state regulations for asbestos removal, the agency said.

Bach development and cal-am -- which owns the medford estates for a statement -- but that only lead me to voice mail boxes -- bach's of which was full.

Sot: what is medford estates role in this?

Do they have in responsibility in how the waste was handled?

So medford estates is the owner of the property and they had hired bach development to do this clean up so the violations that we have highlighted in this enforcement case are specific to bach development for how they handled the clean up.

Vo: this is the first asbestos violation case the state has issued to arise from the september fire.

74 thousand 469 dollars is the exact number the deq came up with after darling says a number of factors were taken into consideration.

Tyler says: the contractor does have 20 days to appeal this fine