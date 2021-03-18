Skip to main content
Thursday, March 18, 2021

3-year-old drowns in pool in east Las Vegas, police say

3-year-old drowns in pool in east Las Vegas, police say

A 3-year-old is dead after drowning in a pool in the east part of the valley, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The department says the drowning happened on Tuesday at a home near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

