3-year-old drowns in pool in east Las Vegas, police say

A 3-year-old is dead after drowning in a pool in the east part of the valley, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The department says the drowning happened on Tuesday at a home near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.
