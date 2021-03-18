News 25 Student Athlete of the Week: Gulfport’s Morgan Stiglets

Up to bat in this week’s edition of WXXV Student Athlete of the Week is Gulfport senior Morgan Stiglets.

- news 25's grace boyles talks- with the senior about her - family, - how she's approaching this- season, and the meaning behind- her catchy hash-tag on social - media.- - from the time she was in a- stroller, morgan stiglets has - called the ballpark her - second home.

And ever since she- picked up a t-ball bat... - softball is all stiglets has- known.- kristi basso, gulfport softball- head coach: "she loves the game she gets the game,- which is huge.

She enjoys it.

- she loves coming out here every- day."

The stiglets are the- quintessential baseball family.- with two brothers who both went- on to play at jones - college... the senior third - baseman is often receiving- pointers from her older - siblings.

- morgan stiglets, gulfport - softball third baseman - sr.: - "every day just on me about what i'm doing, what i need to- do better, what i need to fix.- they're always trying - to make me better."

At this same time last year...- the lady admirals' softball - season- came to an abrupt end due to- covid-19... robbing stiglets- of her junior season... and - ultimately shaping her final- season in the blue and orange.- morgan stiglets, gulfport - softball third baseman - sr.: - "it makes you realize how much this means to you and- how quick it can be taken away- and that you need to- play every game like it's your- last."

While this year may be stiglets- farewell tour as a lady admiral- the number on her jersey will - always stay with her... - solidifying - her name in the number 5 club.- morgan stiglets, gulfport - softball third baseman - sr.: - "every time i post a picture, anything like that i #5tillidie- and they made up this cheer for- me and it just goes - like '5 till i die, 5, 5 till i- die.'" when it does eventually come- time to hang up the cleats, - stiglets plans on attending - mississippi state for veterinar- school... a dream she's had her- set on since she was five years- old.- morgan stiglets, gulfport - softball third baseman - sr.: " love animals.

And - everybody always asks me, oh- what do you want to be, oh i- want to be a vet.

- they're like 'still?

You still- want to be a vet?'

Yeah, it - - - - hasn't changed."

While her future plans may not inlcude- softball, being a part of - the lady admirals squad for the- last five years... has still- taught stiglets invaluable life- lessons.- morgan stiglets, gulfport - softball third baseman - sr.: - "they taught me what being a ledaer is all about and what- it means to play as a team and- not for yourself."

Kristi basso, gulfport softball- head coach: "i just love the kid.

Morgan stiglets.

She's - the best."

In gulfport, grace boyles, news- 25.

