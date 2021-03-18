Watch: Ambani threat accused Sachin Vaze taken to Mahim creek amid probe

Ambani bomb scare accused Sachin Vaze was seen with investigators.

The suspended cop was taken to Mahim creek as part of probe.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) team was seen escorting Vaze.

Sachin Vaze was accused of placing bomb-laden car near Mukesh Ambani's house.

NIA sources said Vaze orchestrated the threat to restore his reputation.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale spoke to media.

Nagrale said that Mumbai Police is undergoing turmoil due to some bad instances that have occurred, “We will regain the glory and pride of Mumbai Police,” Nagrale added.

