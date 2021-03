10 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Kanpur jail

However, all inmates are asymptomatic and have been shifted to a hospital at the jail.

All of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to L1 level hospital established at the jail," said RK Jaiswal, jail superintendent to media persons.