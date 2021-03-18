Skip to main content
Former Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders signs with Buffalo Bills

After being released by the New Orleans Saints last week, veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has a new team to call home, his fourth in three years.

After being released by the new- orleans saints, last- week... veteran wide receiver - emmanuel sanders has a- new team to call home... his- fourth in three years.- sanders and the buffalo bills - have come to terms, on a one- - year deal... reportedly worth - 6-million dollars... with an- extra 500-thousand, in- incentives.

- in his lone season, with the- black and gold... sanders had - 726 - receiving yards and five- touchdowns... on 61 catches.- the 34-year-old sanders was set- to make 8-million dollars, in - 20-21...- 2-million of which was- guaranteed.

With his release...- - - - the saints are saving 4-million- dollars... against the salary - cap... and that's just the- start.- - so just how exactly... did the- saints clear 111-million- dollars, in cap space... i mean- it really is magic... the drew- brees - pay cut obviously a big part of- the deal... saving almost - 24-million- against the cap... upon his - retirement.

- another 35-mil at the expense o- releasing players... like - sanders... as well as thomas- morstead... kwon alexander... - janoris jenkins... josh hill...- and nick easton... not to - mention the - trade of malcom brown... and- letting trey hendrickson get- away, in free agency.

- and finally... 52-million saved- by re-structuring contracts... - lot of contracts... cam - jordan... michael thomas... - taysom- hill... andrus peat... david- onyemata... de-mario davis... - malcolm jenkins... and wil- lutz... all spreading

