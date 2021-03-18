Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, March 18, 2021

Norwell's Kaylee Fuelling signs with Saint Francis

Credit: WFFT
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Norwell's Kaylee Fuelling signs with Saint Francis
Norwell's Kaylee Fuelling signs with Saint Francis

Norwell senior Kaylee Fuelling put pen to paper and signed with Saint Francis to continue her basketball career on Wednesday afternoon.

Room..

Speaking of high school hoops...one of the area's best on the girls side put pen to paper today...norwell's kaylee fuelling signed with saint francis to continue her basketball career in college... in four varsity seasons, fuelling was a three time first team all-ne8 selection... and she helped the knights to two ne8 titles, two sectional crowns, and a regional championship as well...

You might like