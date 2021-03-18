ORISKANY BLVD ACCIDENT

On oriskany boulevard tonight... it happened just before 830 at the intersection of main street and oriskany boulevard....and it was all caught on video.

Its your top story tonight... take a look it happened right at the intersection.... the car driven by jaden etherton of fort plainas turninleft at the light and the suv driven by aaron diskin of chadwicks clips it and flips over... scary scene...the video sent in to us from a surveillance cameras owned by tas electronics.

You can see the suv overturned on its roof...these pictures sent in by a viewer at the scene... the other car came to rest just out of the intersection at main street.

I checked in with yorkville police just moments ago....they tell me diskin was transported to the hospital with minor, non life- threatening injuries.

Etheron was issued a ticket for failure to yield the right of way.

An update on a story that we first brought to you