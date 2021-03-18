11pm School Redo Bill 03.17.2021 FULL

A BILL TO GIVE STUDENTS A CHANCE TO REDO A YEAR OF SCHOOL PASSED THE KENTUCKY SENATE ON TUESDAY AND IS WAITING TO BE SIGNED OR VETOED BY GOVERNOR ANDY BESHEAR.

Senate bill 128 would allow families and local school districts to give students who were impacted by the pandemic or fell behind because of it the opportunity to redo that year.

It would be applicable to students in grades k through 12.

Bill sponsor republican senator max wise says its not a mandatory thing.

Senator wise says student athletes can also take advantage of this as long as they do not turn 19 by august 1st.

"family must decide by may 1st if they wish to choose to do this or not and this is all contigent of it being signed by the governor and then the school board actually has a month from that day from june 1st to decide if they want to accept this or not so its truly local control decision making for a more detailed look at this bill go to our website w-t- v-q dot com.