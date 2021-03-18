11pm Rockcastle County Missing Woman 03.17.2021

THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR A MISSING WOMAN FROM BEREA, LAST SEEN AT THE JAIL, IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY.

According to state police..

44 -year-old amanda mullins... was last seen on january 28... leaving the rockcastle county detention center with john fallin.

State police say..

She left in a tan chevy cavalier.

According to k-s-p... she's known for spending time in owensboro.

If you've seen her, or know where she could be, contact state police.

