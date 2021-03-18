11pm Rockcastle County Missing Woman 03.17.2021

THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR A MISSING WOMAN FROM BEREA, LAST SEEN AT THE JAIL, IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY.
5pm Rockcastle County County Missing Woman Found Safe 03.18.2021
K-S-P NOW SAYS MULLINS HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE
WTVQ Lexington, KY
THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR A MISSING WOMAN FROM BEREA, LAST SEEN AT THE JAIL, IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY.
Missing woman search amber alert.jpg the search continues for a missing woman from berea, last seen at the jail, in rockcastle county.
According to state police..
44 -year-old amanda mullins... was last seen on january 28... leaving the rockcastle county detention center with john fallin.
State police say..
She left in a tan chevy cavalier.
According to k-s-p... she's known for spending time in owensboro.
If you've seen her, or know where she could be, contact state police.
Ots image:right state's positivity
K-S-P NOW SAYS MULLINS HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE