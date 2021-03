Dog Grabs Pet Parent's Phone And Refuses To Let Go

This dog, Dexter, grabbed his pet parent's cell phone and refused to let go.

The parent had woken up from a nap when she saw that her feisty dog had grabbed her phone by its fur grip.

He held it tightly between his teeth and had to be distracted for the parent to take the phone back.

Dexter loved stuffed toys and took the furry phone grip to be one too, seeing which the parent couldn't stop laughing.