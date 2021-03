Nancy Drew S02E09 The Bargain of the Blood Shroud

Nancy Drew 2x09 "The Bargain of the Blood Shroud" Season 2 Episode 9 Promo Trailer HD - HELP WHERE YOU LEAST EXPECT IT – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew strike a deal with Gil Bobbsey (guest star Praneet Akilla).

Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) runs into a distraught Bess (Maddison Jaizani).

Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim and Riley Smith also star.

Amanda Row directed the episode written by Alex Taub (209).

Original airdate 3/24/2021.