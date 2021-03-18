Teachers, villagers give a complete makeover to this govt school in Ambala

This school of Ambala's Jansui will change the image of government schools in your head.

A team of teacher worked dedicatedly to bring these landmark reforms in the school.

Acting Principal Meena Sabrawal not just motivated her staff members but also the villagers to work towards building this school.

A total off Rs.

6 lakh donations have come in from the villagers while Meena herself has invested Rs.

7 lakh in renovation of the school.

Like no other government school, this school has beautifully painted walls, top-notch quality seating arrangements, well-maintained gardens, library and all other elements which a private school has.