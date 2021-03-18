‘India doing its best…’: Costa Rica, Paraguay request COVAXIN supply

Ambassadors of Paraguay and Costa Rica expressed their keenness on getting supply of Covaxin, the indigenous Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR. They also hailed India's initiative to supply vaccines to other countries as part of efforts to fight the Covid-19 crisis.

Fleming Duarte, Paraguay's Ambassador to India, said, “India is a supplier of vaccines to the world.

Vaccine diplomacy of India is working very well.

We are also requesting facilities in India to supply us a good quantity of doses, although it's very difficult.

India is doing its best to provide these vaccines.” Claudio Ansorena, Ambassador of Costa Rica also requested 10 million doses of COVAXIN for his country’s population.

He said, “Our request is placed with the foreign affairs ministry.

We hope that India will consider our request.” Watch the full video for more.