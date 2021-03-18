Local senior living center celebrates a holiday for the first time in a year

It may be st.

Patrick's day but that's not the only cause for at corby placekq2's danielle soxy was there today as residents joined together to celebrate a holiday for the first time, in over a year.

Sound: music playing)

Sound: music playing) it was sure a "lucky" day for residents at corby place... sot: jan mccroy "my birthday is tomorrow and my last name is mccroy, so i'm very irish."

For the first time in over a year, the residents were all able to holiday all together once againsot: hugger "they're doing a full-blown special dinner for all of the residents here."the staff at corby place is serving all of the traditional irish fixings, including music, games and prizes!(nat.

Sound: talking) sot: david hugger, "we said we'd like to come and do this...and just fun things."a lucky leprechaun also made an appearance, bringing gifts of gold and laughter back to those who have been affected the most by the pandemic...sot "this is the first time we've been allowed to come into a building since this whole covid thing, and it's been so much fun seeing faces light up when we walk into a room and being able to talk and great people."

Today's holiday celebration is not the only first, hospice workers are finally able to go out and visit face to face with their clients once againsot "this is the first time we've been allowed to come into a building since this whole covid thing, and it's been so much fun seeing faces light up when and being able to talk and great changing people's lives sot: hugger "this morning already rooms of people with tears in their eyes....it's good to (nat.

Sound: talking)reporting in st.

Joseph, danielle sachse kq2 news> corby place is allowing visitors once again, they will also re-start bingo nights which lumicare takes part in.