Local chef hopes to win nationwide competition

[nats] i've got a big dream of things that i want to dofor chef regina calderwood of gina's cafe and catering in the small town of cosby, cooking plays a key role in her life i learned from a young age even when i was really young if we were having tacos i was grating the cheese or you know things like that where we were always involved.

That passion she says is seen by everyone who knows her so when her friends suggested she enter for the title of favorite chef she agreed, calderwood admits she had no idea how far she'd go well it's exciting because at first i was like okay i'll try it and we'll see and then every cut that i've made it through i'm like wow this could really happen.

The contest is driven by votes and currently, calderwood is in second place.

The winner receives a $50,000 grand prize and the chance to be featured in bon appetite, a well known food magazine.for calderwood the money and recognition she says would be the perfect way to turn the page on a tough yearwe have scratched and clawed and made it through and you know things are starting to pick up.coming off of the kind of year that we've had this would be the perfect answer to being able to propel ourselves forward in that dream.

My dream is to start a food line, the foods that i make, they would be frozen and packaged and then people can like buy them and take them home and just put them in the oven.

We're just hoping that maybe we can let people know that hey what's going on and you know i'm a part of this because i really think it could be a great thing for our community.

calderwood says she wants to start a meal kit delivery service for the area

