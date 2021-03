With 35,871 new infections, India reports highest number of COVID cases in 2021

India reported highest number of Coronavirus cases in 2021.

35,871 new COVID infections were recorded in last 24 hours.

Total COVID caseload of India jumped to 1,14,74,605.

Currently, there are 2,52,364 active cases in the country.

Around 17,741 recoveries were registered in last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1,10,63,025.

Death toll due to the deadly virus stood at 1,59,216.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, so far 23,03,13,163 samples have been tested till March 17.