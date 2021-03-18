Kriti, Ananya, Daisy Shah snapped in Mumbai

Paparazzi snapped these B-Town cleebs in and around Mumbai filmcity.

Ananya Pandey was snapped outside her Yoga class in Bandra.

Actress will be seen on the big screen in Shakun Batra's next.

'Jai Ho' fame Daisy Shah was spotted in Andheri.

Playback singer Dhvani Bhanushali was snapped outside T-Series office.

Shutterbugs spotted Kriti Kharbanda at Mumbai airport.

Actress will be next seen in '14 Phere' opposite actor Vikrant Massey.

Kriti Sanon was spotted at Tori Bandra.

Kriti looked stunning in her lemon-color dress.

Actress has a series of movies lined up, including 'Bachchan Pandey,' 'Adipurush' and 'Bhediya.'