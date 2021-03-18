Param Bir Singh Out: Decoding the fallout for Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra coalition

The Maharashtra government transferred Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh on March 17, who faced flak over his handling of the Ambani bomb scare episode.

This came in the backdrop of a police officer, Sachin Vaze, being blamed by the National Investigation Agency for the case related to the recovery of an SUV with explosives near Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25.

In the latest edition of In Focus, Hindustan Times’ Senior Editor Aditi Prasad speaks with Sachin Kalbag from the Mumbai bureau.

Watch the full video for more.