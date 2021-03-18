Elderly Victim In San Francisco Anti-Asian Assault Recalls Fighting Back Against Attacker

In an exclusive interview, a woman attacked on the streets of San Francisco in an anti-Asian attack on Wednesday talks to KPIX 5 about what happened and how she fought back.
Andrea Nakano reports.
(3/17/21)
In an exclusive interview, a woman attacked on the streets of San Francisco in an anti-Asian attack on Wednesday talks to KPIX 5 about what happened and how she fought back.
Andrea Nakano reports.
(3/17/21)
An elderly woman being attacked on Market St. in San Francisco Wednesday - the latest victim in a wave of attacks on Asians in the..
KPIX 5's Betty Yu talks with Danny Yu Chang, the victim of an anti-Asian attack in broad daylight on Market Street, in San..