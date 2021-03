Why Sherlock Holmes is the world's best-loved detective

According to Guinness World Records, Sherlock Holmes has been portrayed on TV and film more than any other literary human character.

Arthur Conan Doyle first introduced the crime-solving super-sleuth in 1887 and in the years since, Sherlock’s popularity hasn’t waned.

The qualities that make this pipe-smoking detective such an icon reveal universal truths about what makes a good story.