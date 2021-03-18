St. Patrick's Day one year later, bars are open, but protocols have to be followed first

People waited up to an hour to get seated inside, but they say they've waited long enough.

Riley's Bar and Grill in Chico was packed on St.

A very different looking st.

Patrick's day today -- as much of the country's bars were closed this time last year -- action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live at riley's bar and grill in chico.

How are people feeling about st.patrick's day this time around?

People have waited an entire year to go to riley's on st.

Patricks day things are more packed than earlier.

"last year would've been my first time but they shut down the bar the day before st.

Patty's day."

"it's kind of nice to go to the bars and feel like stuff is back to normal."

Still butte county is in the red tier and cases are not gone entirely bars that serve food like rileys can have indoor dining at 25% in the red tier "we're looking forward to those green beers, those green beers are what i'm looking forward to."

People here at riley's are lined up at the front entrance here, but before you can get glasses of that green beer, you're going to need a mask and follow some protocols before you get inside.

Some people did not have their masks on in line even though rileys has a sign that says so, we asked them why "we always carry our masks on us, but we're outside so a little lenience.

We respect any policies any store would have."

"we just don't have them on our face right now but we got them in our pockets."

And for some have extra protection against the virus "literally just got my first vaccination today.

St.

Patty's day!"

And even though some people waited for more than an hour in line p "it's looking more normal because this time last year i went back home because covid struck.

I just went back home."

To them its just a little while longer "just spend some quality time with some friends and drink, can't go wrong with that."

"it's not the same because i've been inside riley's pre- covid.

It does feel like a little bit of normal."

I tried reaching out to the owner for an interview, he was unavailable for comment.

Live in chico, esteban reynoso for action news now.

Health experts say that even if you are vaccinated, you should wear your mask around non- vaccinated people.