Covid surge: No decision on lockdown in Mumbai, says Nawab Malik

In view of the rising number of coronavirus cases, Maharashtra minister and president of Nationalist Congress Party of (NCP), Nawab Malik on March 18 said so far, no decision on lockdown has been taken in Mumbai, but people have to follows the guidelines, otherwise, strict action will be taken.

"Yesterday, CM demanded the PM that Haffkine Institute be permitted to manufacture vaccines and vaccination for people above 45 years.

No decision on lockdown in Mumbai, but people has to cooperate, otherwise, strict action will be taken," he said.