2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Super Cruise Driving Video

Chevrolet expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the introduction of the new, all-electric 2022 Bolt EUV, alongside the redesigned 2022 Bolt EV.

Distinguished by unique exterior designs, including an SUV-like proportion for the new Bolt EUV, each is propelled by the proven technology that helped make the Bolt EV the industry’s first affordable, long-range electric vehicle — and both are part of General Motors’ plan to launch 30 new EVs globally by 2025.

Along with broadening the brand’s electric vehicle lineup, the Bolt EUV will also be the first Chevrolet vehicle to offer Super Cruise1, the industry’s first true hands-free driver assistance system for enabled roads.

Chevrolet is also making charging more convenient with a new Dual Level Charge Cord, which, for many customers, will eliminate the need to purchase a separate charger for their home.

It has a changeable plug that allows the customer to plug into a standard 120-volt three-prong outlet for Level charging and a 240-volt outlet for Level 2 charging up to 7.2 kilowatts.

The new Dual Level Charge Cord is standard with Bolt EUV and is available for Bolt EV.

For maximum Level 2 charging speed, both vehicles are now capable of 11 kW Level 2 charging, but separate charging equipment (not included) is required.