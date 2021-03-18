US woman's parakeet goes viral on TikTok due to his love of head-butting

This woman's parakeet has built up a following on TikTok due to his love of head-butting.

This woman's parakeet has built up a following on TikTok due to his love of head-butting.

Kerri Comsa, living in Meridian, Ohio, filmed as her per bird mimicked her actions by slamming his beak onto the kitchen counter.

As Comsa would place down various items on the surface Baby, the parakeet, would copy by head-butting the counter.

The filmer said: "My pet green-cheeked conure has earned a nickname for himself, 'BonkyBird'.

In this video, different items are shown to him and then slammed down in order to make some noise.

He then mimics the sound and action by slamming his beak down on the counter.

It sounds like it would hurt him but his beak is made of bone and keratin and is thus, very strong.

So, he cannot hurt himself by doing this.

In fact, he does this daily purely for fun." Baby's strange antics have seen Comsa's TikTok account rack up over 170,000 followers and 6.7 million likes.