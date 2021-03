Both TMC, BJP workers hurled bombs at each other: Barrackpore CP

As West Bengal elections are approaching; BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that three people hurled bombs at his residence on March 17.

Speaking on the matter Barrackpore Police Commissioner Ajay Nand on March 18 said, "It's fully political.

Both TMC and BJP workers hurled bombs at each other and vandalized locals' houses.

Probe underway, culprits will be arrested."