Indian bakers achieve record for world's longest cake

A group of bakers in Thrissur, India, have achieved the Guinness World Record for making the longest cake.

Footage from January 2020 shows officials measuring the winding cake which came in at 5,300 metres (17,388 feet).

The cake was made by the Bakers Association Kerala and was finished by the waiting crowd in just 10 minutes.