WB polls: 'Didi taking out her frustration on me,' says PM Modi

Claiming to win the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal with the slogan ''Lok Sabha mein TMC half aur iss baar poori saaf', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is taking out her frustration on me and other BJP workers.

PM Modi further said, "But for us, she's a daughter like crores of daughters of India.

Respect for them is part of our culture.

That is why we were concerned when didi got injured.

I pray to God that her leg injury heals soon."