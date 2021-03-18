Fans gather for Britney Spears conservatorship court hearing
Fans marched outside and chanted, but a court hearing on Britney Spears' conservatorship had none of the drama of the past two hearings.In recent appearances, attorneys for Spears and lawyers for her father Jamie Spears clashed repeatedly over his role in the legal arrangement that has control of her life and money.