Wrestler Ritika Phogat, cousin of Geeta & Babita, dies allegedly by suicide

Wrestler Ritika Phogat allegedly died by suicide in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district.

17-year-old Ritika, a native of Jaipur, was the cousin of Geeta and Babita Phogat.

Police said Ritika allegedly died by suicide after she lost the final bout of a tournament.

Police added that Ritika took the extreme step on the night of March 15.

Ritika was staying with her uncle Mahavir Singh Phogat in Balali village for last 4 years.

Police said she hanged herself from ceiling fan as she was upset over losing by one point.

The championship was held in Rajasthan's Bharatpur from March 12 to 14.

Ritika was learning wrestling at Mahavir Phogat Sports Academy in Charkhi Dadri.

Wrestling star Geeta Phogat described Ritika, her maternal sister, as a 'talented wrestler’.

Former Union minister Vijay Kumar Singh also took to Twitter to condole Ritika's death.