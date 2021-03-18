Terre Haute Police Department Merit Commission Speaks With the Public

The Terre Haute Police Department Merit Commission Spoke with community members at the March meeting.

Good evening and thanks for joining us.

Today the terre haute police department merit commission held their march meeting.

A time for the public to have their say.

And tonight the conversation was partly about an officer and his controversial social media posts.

News 10's tucker white attended the meeting.

He joins us in the studio to tell us what was discussed.

There were 10 community members who attended the meeting.

They came with questions about the merit commission itself, and what the commission is able to do.

While not all questions were able to be answered, there was a back and forth between community members, police, and the merit commission.

Community memebers who came to the merit commission meeting today wanted to know more about what the commission does.

"ive learned a ton about the merit commission these past few weeks.

But still have some questions" one resident asked if they were involved in the hiring of police officers, another asked if they were able to dicipline officers.

The majority of questions wanted to know what effect the commission was able to have on the police department.

"mark hassler is the atterney, he said its not the commissions job to micromanage the department.

I think that's a false characterization of what the public is suggesting they do."

The merit commission is able to dicipline officers.

Residents at the meeting were calling for the commission to get involved in the diciplinary actions that were taken against sergeant brad newman.

Newman was suspended for six days in january after posts on facebook called for the united states to bomb china.

"with regards to sergeant newman, what we heard tonight was very interesting.

His name wasnt spoken, but he was very much in the room."

Terre haute police chief shawn keen says he understands that people are frustrated.

He asks that they understand that there are certain steps that have to be followed, when it comes to disciplining an officer.

"when i hear people talk about contacting these merit commissioners and telling them, directing them to direct a verdict before hearing, that's what frustrates me because were throwing the constitution out the window at that point."

Some residents believe that this meeting was a step in the right direction.

"i feel like the communities voice was heard in that meeting.

I feel like what we got tonight that we didnt get in febuary, was a back and forth and some real conversation.

Not all the questions were answered, but i do feel like the questions were heard."

If you have qustions for the merit commission, mark your calenders.

Their next meeting will be april 21st at the booker t.

Washington community center.

Back