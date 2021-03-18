YouTuber builds arcade-style marble game they can play at home

This YouTuber based in Czechowice-Dziedzice, southern Poland, constructed their own arcade-style marble game.

Using just wood and cardboard the filmer manages to build the game which randomly sorts marbles.

The footage from March 14 shows the game in action as marbles are filtered into different sections by being dropped through dozens of wooden knobs.