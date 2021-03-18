Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 31, 2021

YouTuber builds arcade-style marble game they can play at home

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:21s 0 shares 2 views
This YouTuber based in Czechowice-Dziedzice, southern Poland, constructed their own arcade-style marble game.

Using just wood and cardboard the filmer manages to build the game which randomly sorts marbles.

The footage from March 14 shows the game in action as marbles are filtered into different sections by being dropped through dozens of wooden knobs.

