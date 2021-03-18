Such statements encourage crimes against women: Jaya Bachchan on Uttarakhand CM

Speaking on newly-elected Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat's controversial comments on wearing ripped jeans, Samajwadi Party leader and MP Jaya Bachchan on March 18 said it's a bad mindset and encourages crimes against women.

"Such statements don't befit a CM.

Those on higher posts must think and make public statements.

You say such things in today's times, you'll decide who's cultured and who's not based on clothes!

It's bad mindset and encourages crimes against women," Jaya said to ANI.

Earlier, Uttarakhand CM made a controversial statement and said, "Women wearing ripped jeans can't provide right environment at home for children."